New cattribute: Manx!
Let’s welcome Kitty #285374 to our world, a gen 11 breed owned by Satoshia.
This is the first kitty with the shiny new cattribute Manx.
Here’s the link to the cat: cryptokitties.co/kitty/285374
Notice something missing?
Manx cattribute means no tail!
Here are Kitty #285374’s cattributes:
Parental mix assumptions:
[UPDATE: this second Manx kitty was just born from persian + fancy cat (non-dracula) parents]
1. Persian + fancy cat (any)
2. Persian + dracula
3. Persian + non-fancy cat with fancy heritage (tons of these in the marketplace, but search is tedious and assumption risky)
There are also assumptions that ragdoll + cottoncandy or belleblue lead to persian.
Please send tips if you figure it out! I’ll update the post as we find more learnings.