Let’s welcome Kitty #285374 to our world, a gen 11 breed owned by Satoshia.

This is the first kitty with the shiny new cattribute Manx.

Here’s the link to the cat: cryptokitties.co/kitty/285374

Notice something missing?

Manx cattribute means no tail!

Here are Kitty #285374’s cattributes:

Parental mix assumptions:

[UPDATE: this second Manx kitty was just born from persian + fancy cat (non-dracula) parents]

1. Persian + fancy cat (any)

2. Persian + dracula

3. Persian + non-fancy cat with fancy heritage (tons of these in the marketplace, but search is tedious and assumption risky)

There are also assumptions that ragdoll + cottoncandy or belleblue lead to persian.

Please send tips if you figure it out! I’ll update the post as we find more learnings.