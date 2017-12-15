New Cattributes: Amur, Sandalwood
Meet Kitty #324883, the first amur + sandalwood in CryptoKitties.
Not surprisingly, Kitty #324883 is a Gen 0 kitty born with both traits.
What does each look like?
Amur: adorable splash of dots in various color
Sandalwood: color of the kitty’s chest
Breeding assumptions
In terms of the latest breeding experiments, here are the assumptions that lead to each of the new cattributes:
Sandalwood
Ragdoll + recessive genes
Ragdoll + royal blue
Ragdoll + belleblue
Amur
Sandalwood + Ragdoll
Sandalwood + Persian
Persian + Ragdoll
Before you go and start breeding
BOTH cattributes seem easily passed on to offspring (unlike royalblue, for example, that is rarely passed on). This means that within the next 24 hours the market will be inundated by amurs and sandalwoods and the prices will drop. For these types of genes, I recommend aiming to breed and selling offspring vs buying with the trait.
Have fun!